Has science found a way to cut down on mosquito-born diseases — or will life find a way to break free from human meddling, a la Jurassic Park?

That’s the question hanging over a recent decision by state regulators in Florida, which would allow the biotech company Oxitec to unleash hundreds of millions of genetically modified male mosquitoes in the Florida Keys. The lab-altered, patented insects are members of Aedes aegypti, the species of mosquito that spreads diseases such as yellow fever, malaria and chikungunya. However, they’ve been genetically altered to artificially reduce future mosquito populations.

It sounds like a bit of mad science but it’s all about love, actually.

The plan is to unleash millions of genetically modified males so they can hook up with all the lady mosquitoes and produce artificially weak offspring that never grow up, thereby reducing the overall population. Male mosquitoes don’t drink human blood, so the influx of flying fellas theoretically wouldn’t add to the problem.

Advocates say it’s a new population control strategy that could save millions of human lives around the world while getting rid of some annoying and dangerous bloodsuckers. Mosquitoes are among the deadliest animals in the world according to the World Health Organization, which attributed 438,000 deaths to the insects through malaria alone in 2015.

Critics have described it as a risky experiment with too many unknown factors, especially when it comes to introducing genetically-modified creatures into a natural ecosystem.