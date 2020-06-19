Danny Masterson arrested and charged with raping three women

Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the charges, three counts of rape by force or fear, on Wednesday. According to records obtained by E! News, the That ’70s Show star was arrested at 11:30 a.m. and held in police custody on $3.3 million bail. E! News confirms he has since been released on bond.

The complaint against Masterson states that he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. Then in April 2003, he allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman. The third incident allegedly occurred sometime between October and December of the same year, when he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman who he invited to his Hollywood Hills home.

If convicted, Masterson, 44, faces 45 years in state prison.

The District Attorney’s Office also announced Wednesday that it declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations.

In response to the charges, his attorney told E! News, “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false,” the statement continued.

In 2019, four women filed a lawsuit against Masterson, the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, for allegedly carrying out a conspiracy to cover up the star’s alleged sexual misconduct and harassment.

The women, two of whom were identified by name and two who were considered Jane Does in the case, claimed that the defendants named in the suit “systemically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family’s privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress to silence and intimidate them.”

At the time, Masterson described the lawsuit as “ridiculous” and a spokesperson for the Church of Scientology called the suit’s allegations “ludicrous and a sham.” The lawsuit is still ongoing.

The actor has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. In 2017, Masterson was fired from his role on Netflix’s The Ranch as a result of the allegations. At the time, authorities with the LAPD confirmed to E! News that were conducting an investigation after three women “disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000’s.” The case remains under investigation by Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division. Masterson will be arraigned in court on Sept. 18.