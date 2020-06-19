When a 10-year-old surprised Akshay Kumar with his artwork

Superstar Akshay Kumar made a little boy’s day with his praise-worthy words for him.

The boy, aged 10, chose to draw a sketch of Akshay for his first piece of artwork and his mother posted it on Twitter tagging the actor. She wrote, “Sir, this is the first sketch done by my 10-year-old son Aditya Sarma and he hopes that you would like it. I know not that perfect but he’s tried to match it as far as possible. Hope you see this, sir, and if you could please send him a reply. Thank you.”

Akshay soon responded in kind. His reply has totally won over the internet.

“Loved it! Please tell Aditya thank you, I’m honoured he chose me for his first sketch. Love and prayers always,” tweeted the 52-year-old star, adding a heart emoticon.

Akshay Kumar is one of the most sought after actors of the industry. He has a huge fan base.

On the work front, Akshay has quite a few films in the pipeline, including ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Laxmmi Bomb’.