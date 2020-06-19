Why Kristen Stewart was cast to play Diana

It’s the royal casting news nobody saw coming. On Wednesday morning, Deadline reported that Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in the upcoming movie titled Spencer.

Set in the early ’90s, the film will cover a critical weekend when Princess Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working out.

Pablo Larraín will serve as the director for the movie, which will reportedly kick off production in early 2021.

“Kristin is one of the great actors around today,” Pablo shared with Deadline. “To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristin can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her.”

He continued, “The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

According to Pablo, the film won’t deal with Princess Diana’s tragic death. Instead, it will focus on the relationship with her husband and the love she had for her children Prince William and Prince Harry.

Royal life is something that has always intrigued the film’s director making the project even more exciting.

“I’ve always been intrigued and fascinated by the royal family and how things are in that culture, which we don’t have where I come from,” Pablo explained. “Diana is such a powerful icon, where millions and millions of people, not just women, but many people around the world felt empathy toward her in her life. We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen. She’s a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles.”

He continued, “We believe that this is a movie that could create interest around the planet. This is a beloved, iconic women and we have everything in front of us to do a beautiful movie and we are working very hard to get it made.”