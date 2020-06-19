Richa condoles the demise of Ali Fazal’s mother, says ‘Rest In Peace Auntie’

On June 17, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal lost his mother in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications.

The actor’s spokesperson’s statement said, “It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace.”

The actor then took to his Twitter account to share a picture of his mother and wrote a beautifully moving note.

And now, commenting on the same post, Richa Chadha condoled her unfortunate demise and wrote- “hang in there.. Rest In Peace Auntie.” (sic) The post also had a heart. Have a look right here:

Chadha and Fazal were supposed to tie the knot this year in April but due to the lockdown that happened after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was postponed. Fazal began his career in movies with 2009’s biggest blockbuster, 3 idiots. He then went on to do films like Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos, Fukrey Returns, and Sonali Cable.

He has also acted in Hollywood films like Fast and Furious 7, Victoria and Abdul, and is now gearing up to act with Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile. Chadha, on the other hand, was seen in some critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Gangs PF Wasseypur, Sarbjit, Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, and more recently, Panga.