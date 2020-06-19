KSE-100: Stocks shed 308 points amid volatility

Positivity fails to make its way towards Kse-100 index, as market sentiments continue to retreat on the second consecutive day. Bears remained in control of the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, amid political uncertainty and the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country. The index ended the trading session at 33,539.85, after losing 308.83 point or 0.91%.

Index lost ground following selling pressure on Thursday, which was triggered by political uncertainty after Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) announced his party’s withdrawal from its coalition with the PTI-led federal government over its failure to implement accords with the party.

The withdrawal comes at a time when the ruling coalition is aiming to pass budget 2020-21 in the both houses of the parliament. Moreover the market sentiments were also dented with fears of another countrywide lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cases and back to back record daily deaths.

The government of Pakistan has already extended its COVID-19 smart lock down for 15 days, in the areas with high number of recorded cases. Meanwhile, investors also closely following escalating tensions between China and India over disputed Laddakh region, which may ricochet into a large scale conflict.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index began the session on a positive note, gaining 71.14 points to record its intraday high at 33,919.82. However, the index changed its direction thereon, marking its intraday low at 33,471.45 after shedding 377.23 points. The market closed at 33,848.68 points on Wednesday. The total volume traded for the index decreased from 144.16 million shares to 115.44 million shares while the overall volumes plunged from 340.65 million shares in the previous session to 216.04 million shares.

The volume chart was led by Unity Foods Limited, followed by Media Times Limited, and The Bank of Punjab. The scrips exchanged 23.97 million, 9.89 million and 8.33 million shares, respectively.

Sectors, that drove down the index included banking with 85.70 points, fertilizer with 58.76 points, and power generation & distribution with 49.52 points.

Among the scrips, Bank AL Habib Limited led the losses, letting down the index by 45.36 points, followed by Hub Power Company Limited by 44.34 points, and Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited by 20.95 points.

While the sectors that posted earlier gains included Investment Banks with 16 points, Pharmaceuticals with 5 points, Automobile Parts & Accessories with 3 points, Textile Spinning with 3 points and Transport with 2 points.

The srips that added most points to the index was by Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited which contributed 18 points followed by Habib Bank Limited with 14 points, AGP Limited with 6 points, GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited with 5 points.

Global Markets: Global stock markets recorded a mixed trend and largely posted losses on Thursday following a day of recovery over optimism of economic recovery as Investors closely followed the news of successful trial of first life-saving drug against Covid-19 that could cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators, while for those on oxygen, it cut deaths by a fifth, according to the researchers.

The investors also followed an uptick in Covid-19 cases despite brief reprieve after the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou said that Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing, which saw 21 new cases confirmed on Wednesday and 31 the day before, was now under control.

In U.S, Investors continue to struggle for direction at Wall Street as hopes of revival of economic activity following easing of lockdown restrictions subsided with resurgence of infections in several states in the U.S. Arizona reported a record-high number of new confirmed cases, while Texas saw an 11% daily spike in hospitalizations for patients with Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average diminished 82 points, or 0.3%. Earlier in the session, the Dow was down 271 points.

It briefly recovered to trade positive before coming off those levels. The S&P 500 traded just 0.1% lower. While, tech heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.2%, put the index on pace for its fifth straight gain.

In Asia, stocks were mixed throughout the day with Shares in Japan lagging, as Nikkei 225 dipped 0.45% to close at 22,355.46, while South Korea’s Kospi index also slipped 0.35% to close at 2,133.48.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed marginally lower at 24,464.94. However, Chinese stocks bucked up the trend, driving Shanghai composite north by 0.12% to round 2,939.32.

European stocks witnessed a choppy session as stocks whipsaw, ending most of the regional bourses in a negative territory. The losses were led by Banks and basic resources, while chemicals stocks bucked the downward trend to add 0.7%. CAC-40 in France plunged 0.75% while German benchmark index DAX edged lower by 0.81%. UK’s FTSE-100 also closed 0.47 % lower while, pan-European Stoxx 600 finished off session lows and fell 0.71%.