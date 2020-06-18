An orator like no other!

Tariq Aziz was one of the most recognizable voices in Pakistan. Always wearing a shalwar qameez, he exhumed elegance in character and poise in his conversation. He was the first and the only host of Neelam Ghar, the quiz show that began in 1975, It had attracted a plethora of viewership and a live audience. The show was renamed to Tariq Aziz show in 1997 and later to Bazm E Tariq Aziz in 2006. No one could have hosted this show better than how Tariq Aziz managed it. He breathed his last on June 17, 2020. He was 84.

Tariq Aziz’s voice was his armament that led him to mobilize his fans behind him. In 1975 when Neelam Ghar was first aired on Pakistan Television Network (PTV), the only mediums of mass communication were the television, radio, and newspapers. It was Tariq Aziz’s agility on stage when hosting Neelam Ghar that made him a household name. His powerful voice with which he hollered announcements and read out messages of sponsors will forever be remembered.

Born in 1936, he hailed from Jalandhar, British India. After receiving his education he associated himself with Radio Pakistan, Lahore. He became the first male announcer on Pakistan Television (PTV) when the channel began its telecast in 1964. He was the first person to appear on the screen and announce the launch of PTV on November 26, 1964. While Tariq Aziz also appeared in movies including Insaniyat (1967) with Waheed Murad and Zeba and in Haar Gaya Insaan, he was always associated with Neelam Ghar. His movie, Salgira (1969) won two Nigar Awards.

Tariq Aziz knew the art of communication. He always chose the Urdu language and remained modest and humble when interacting with his guests. He was not only an orator but a master of creating and maintaining his image on and off the screen. While being a part of the trendsetters on Pakistan’s electronic media, Tariq Aziz was well-versed with how to elegantly present himself. He was never seen uttering any indecent word. He crafted his words according to the moment and his audience. While hosting Neelam Ghar, he would be serious and focused when hosting the quiz sections of the show where the grand prize was a car. He would, however, become friendly and humorous when hosting quiz sessions with the members of the audience. How he conducted his show throughout the decades must be a case study for present-day hosts. This new breed of hosts, unfortunately, for ratings and sponsorships, cross the lines of morality and culture while tarnishing their image. Considered to be one of the most popular personalities in Pakistan, Tariq Aziz also ventured into politics. He was elected as a member of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the National Assembly in 1996.

What defined Tariq Aziz as an orator and a host par excellence was his command over knowledge. Hosting Neelam Ghar for almost four decades was evidence of the acumen that Tariq Aziz possessed when interacting with people. He knew the intricacies and the delicacies of verbal communication. He exhibited messages and energy through his non-verbal communication and gestures. When participants would win prizes, Tariq Aziz would escort them off the stage while raising his arm in the air. He attracted a thunderous applause every time he this act. The secret to Tariq Aziz’s success was in how he maintained his persona throughout his career. While being a man of his word and commitment, he never fell in controversies or wasteful debates. He concentrated on hosting his programs and he did it with vigor. Aspiring public speakers and debaters can learn career lessons by watching his Tariq Aziz’s past programs. There was conviction in his words, purpose in his narration, and a delicate balance between the two. All these actions and more on Neelam Ghar were done without the use of flash lights, mediocre performances, extravagant set design or cheap gimmicks. Tariq Aziz and his Neelam Ghar were simple and true in letter and spirit and that was the reason for their success.

Tariq Aziz had embedded in his personality and aura the very persona that has been enveloped around PTV since its establishment. He remained humble in his talk yet assertive in sharing his opinion. He remained joyful when narrating stories or conversing yet maintained his mature poise when interviewing celebrities on his show. He lived with this aura throughout his life. He belonged to a league of his own.

The passing away of Tariq Aziz has certainly created a void that can never be filled. His exemplary communication skills, speaking style, and command on knowledge were extraordinary. Even with the clutter created in Pakistan’s electronic media by the launch of a plethora of game shows and other programs, we still explicitly remember Tariq Aziz, his voice and stature. Those who were in their youth when Neelam Ghar began in 1975, will clearly remember how his energetic character won hearts across the country. Pakistan shall never have another announcer or host akin to that of Tariq Aziz. His iconic words, “Dekhti Ankho Aur Suntay Kanu Ko Tariq Aziz Ka Salaam” (Tariq Aziz’s salaam to all those watching and listening to him) will forever remain in our memories. Tariq Aziz has left this world but his memories shall live in our hearts forever.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist