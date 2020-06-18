LESCO’s Rustam Power Grid down, electricity supply down in areas of lahore

Rustam Grid Station (Shahdara) unable to produce full voltages since last week, many areas are facing power outage and low voltage issues. Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has handled the situation with negligence and has failed to address the situation properly.

Areas in range of Rustam power grid are facing low voltage issues, Dailytimes inquired from SDO and XEN Shiekhupura road sub division about the lower outage and low voltage consistent issues, in reply they blamed higher officials negligence in sorting out Rustam grid technical faults. Majority of residents had to spend the night without power supply. They added LESCO has failed to deploy backup power, we have complained multiple times but they don’t take action on our complaints.

Most of the areas of the city including posh localities were out of power for hours on Thursday due to overloading of the distribution system, rendering people of the areas high and dry in hot weather. The power supply to many parts of city was cut off abruptly at around 9am on Thursday. According to sources, close to 100 feeders were down due to various types of breakdowns and overloading of the system.

There are three main problems causing current crisis in distribution; continued trippings, fluctuations and failures. Lesco officials said; “The company is trying its best to keep distribution system in running condition and everything is fine in our knowledge”