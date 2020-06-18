Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, June 18, 2020

Former employee spills tea about toxic working environment at Dawn

Web Desk

When a workplace is a healthy environment, transparency can be an employer’s best friend. However, when a workplace is toxic is where things can get a little ugly.

Disgruntled employees of DAWN are complaining about pretty much everything they can. From salary to culture to leadership— there really is very little employees aren’t willing to share.

In a series of shocking tweets, the ex-employees exposed the exploitative culture of the organization. The tweets came after a current employee shared how she has been going through a rough patch due to her work environment.

According to the employees, they were asked to work exceedingly long hours and limit their paid time off. Their projects were brutally criticized by executives in front of their peers.

One of the employees revealed the inside stories of Dawn.com, saying, “I have been ‘scolded’ like a child by my superiors in front of my peers for minor mistakes, and when confronted, they had no apology or remorse for their treatment.”

 

