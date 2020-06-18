Plasma therapy can transfer HIV or hepatitis: National Health Services warns

In Pakistan, where many people have decided to donate plasma after recovering from coronavirus, illegal buying and selling also started.

With the approval of the National Health Services, clinical trials of plasma therapy are underway in several hospitals across the country. However, the agency warned on Tuesday that plasma therapy should not be considered a cure for coronavirus but could put the patient at risk of transmitting allergies or other diseases such as HIV or hepatitis.

While patients recovering from the virus continue to receive plasma, new research and announcements have left the public in a quandary. The Ministry of National Health has allowed the drug watchdog, DRAP, to oversee plasma therapy testing.

However, following China’s announcement about two weeks ago that patients were not receiving any significant cure from plasma, the Ministry of National Health on Tuesday urged in a statement to refrain from considering plasma therapy as a cure for the coronavirus.