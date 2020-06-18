New Zealand posts two new coronavirus cases after declaring itself virus free

A week after declaring the country free of the novel coronavirus, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says an “unacceptable failure” has resulted in two new cases of the virus.

Authorities revealed Tuesday two women who recently arrived from London to visit a dying relative tested positive for COVID-19, but only after being allowed to leave a mandatory 14-day quarantine early on compassionate grounds and drive across the country from Auckland to Wellington.

Prime Minister Ardern told reporters Wednesday she was appointing Air Commodore Digby Webb, the country’s assistant chief of defense, to oversee all quarantine and managed isolation facilities.

Health officials say they are contacting about 320 people the women may have come in contact with on their flight or the hotel they stayed at during their time in quarantine.

New Zealand’s border is closed to everyone except returning citizens though some exceptions have been made for business and compassionate reasons. Everyone has to go into quarantine.

In response to the case of the two women, the government has suspended all exemptions to quarantine rules and said no one is to leave the isolated hotels where people are kept unless they have been tested.

Since 2010, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health has had a pandemic plan, revised in 2017, with special credits to retired medical historian Professor Geoffrey Rice, author of books on the Spanish Flu.

The remote agricultural exporting island nation has post-war conducted biological screening to prevent arrivals of livestock diseases from abroad, fearing its primary industry would be crippled.