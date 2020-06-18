India, China hold talks to diffuse deadly border tensions

India and China agreed to ease tensions at their disputed Himalayan border but continued to trade blame for a clash that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The foreign ministers of both countries spoke by telephone to urge restrain after a high-altitude violent face-off between troops.

The call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as India reportedly deployed paramilitaries to the area of the skirmish high in the Ladakh region.

China has refused to confirm if it suffered any casualties in the first deadly clashes at the border in decades, although Indian media claimed there were casualties on both sides.

The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that Wang demanded “India conduct a thorough investigation” and punish those responsible.

India’s foreign ministry said Jaishankar “conveyed the protest” of his government.

He warned that “this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship” and urged Beijing to “take corrective steps”.

But the two ministers also sought to de-escalate tensions.

China said both sides agreed to “cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible”.

India’s foreign ministry said the two sides would implement a previously agreed disengagement, and “neither side would take any action to escalate matters”.