Just a few days ago we saw California Karen try to call the police on an Asian man stencilling “Black Lives Matter” on his own wall. Before that, we witnessed Central Park Karen lose her job and dog as a result of falsely reporting an innocent black birdwatcher to the police.

Now, however, we have finally reached the final Karen boss: Officer Karen.

As scary as it sounds, Officer Karen is a cop who displayed extreme Karen tendencies in a now-viral video. Originally posted to her personal Facebook page, 41-year-old Deputy Stacy Talbert of the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia recorded the video to express her concern in, and heartbreak over, having to wait a little longer for her McDonald’s breakfast order.

“Please share because no one should feel like this,” Deputy Talbert wrote. “Law enforcement or not, this is truly how we feel.”

“And I’m waiting. And I’m waiting. And I’m waiting,” she says, noting that she was hungry because she had not eaten for a very long time. She was told to pull over to the side, and an employee eventually came over and gave her a coffee. But Stacey’s order was supposed to include an Egg McMuffin and a hash brown, as well.

“That’s all she hands me is the coffee,” Stacey says, breaking down into tears. “I said, ‘Don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it!’ It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone. Right now, I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made!”

She pleaded with people watching the video to, “Please, just give us a break. I don’t know how much more I can take.” She added that she has never had such anxiety in all of her years of service, and asked people to say “thank you” when they see cops.