Canada loses bid for UN Security Council seat

Canada lost its bid for a UN Security Council seat Wednesday, and pro-Palestinian groups pointed to the country’s weak criticism of Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank as the reason.

The two available seats went to Ireland and Norway.

The Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East organization issued a statement that the defeat was attributable to “Canada’s failure to demonstrate leadership on human rights and international co-operation.”

“In recent months, [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau has also been relatively quiet on the threats of Israeli annexation, especially when compared to the vocal and long-standing condemnations from competitors Norway and Ireland.”

The final tally had Canada losing with 108 votes. Norway was first with 130 and Ireland garnered 128 votes. Countries needed two thirds majority support — 128 votes of the 192 ballots cast — which meant Ireland reached just the necessary number of votes to prevent a second ballot run-off on Thursday.

The Security Council has 10 non-permanent members, elected for two years each, in addition to permanent members the UK, China, France, Russia and the United States. All permanent members have the power to veto resolutions.

The council can authorise peacekeeping operations, impose international sanctions, and determine how the UN should respond to conflicts around the world.