Daniel Erlacher, a psychologist at the University of Bern in Switzerland, conducted an experiment to analyze brain activity during sleep, interested in finding out how the brain reacts to action in a dream. If you’re running in your dream, does that actually activate the parts of your brain related to running?

When he asked them to complete an activity, the subjects took 50% longer to do it than they would have in real life.

How common of an occurrence is a slow-motion run, though? Ian Wallace, a psychologist and dream expert, says it’s popular, but not that common.

“I have analyzed around 200,000 dreams for my clients and slow-motion running is the 55th most common,” he tells a private source.

People also have plenty of dreams where they’re running at a normal speed, or even a super-quick speed, he says. When you pick up the pace, Wallace interprets, it’s usually a precursor to flying dreams. Having interpreted thousands of dreams, Wallace believes there’s a reason you’re feeling that slo-mo pull.

“Your legs represent your fundamental drive as you push yourself forward through life,” he explains. “If you feel that your legs are moving slowly, then you feel that there is something resisting your progress in waking life.”