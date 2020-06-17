COVID-19 death toll tops 3,000 as authorities begin sealing hotspots

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients stands at 157,381 with 58,239 cases in Punjab, 59,983 in Sindh, 19,613 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 8,437 in Balochistan, 1,164 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 9,242 in Islamabad and 703 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The virus has claimed at least 3,029 lives while around 58,437 coronavirus patients have recovered. Pakistan has confirmed 136 deaths – highest till date – by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases has surged to 154,760. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,975 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,839 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Furthermore, 1,149 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 886 in Sindh, 731 in KP, 89 in Balochistan, 90 in Islamabad, 17 in GB and 13 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 950,782 coronavirus tests and 28,117 in last 24 hours. 58,437 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.

KP has reported 506 cases, 24 deaths. According to reports, 506 new cases (10 from Int’l flights) taking total to 19,613. 24 more lives lost (9 Peshawar, 8 Swat, 2 Abbottabad, 1 each in Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand, Battagram) taking total to 755. 215 patients recovered taking tally to 5,137. 111,584 total tests conducted in KP.

Balochistan has reported 357 coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, according to the provincial health department’s daily situation report. With the new cases, the provincial tally has risen to 8,794. Another four deaths were also reported during this period, taking the toll to 93.

Sindh has reported 2,115 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. With the latest update, Sindh’s Covid-19 case tally has risen to 59,983. Moreover, 30 more people died from the virus, taking the provincial death toll to 916.

Coronavirus cases in the Sindh Police department mounted to 873 after 95 more personnel tested positive for the infection in the past 3 days.

According to the Police Welfare Department, 873 personnel of the Sindh police have been tested positive for the coronavirus so far, while 238 have recovered their health from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, eight policemen and officers have lost their lives while battling the deadly virus, so far.

Also, two more members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet have been tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

As per details, AJK Senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq and Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Ahmad Minhas were tested positive for the COVID-19.

Both the leaders are in home-isolation after testing positive for the deadly virus.

The head of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar had said that the health experts have warned that the number of COVID-19 cases would be increased above 1 million in Pakistan.