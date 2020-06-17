Army huddle resolves to thwart Indian designs in IHK

The military’s top brass on Wednesday resolved to “continue thwarting Indian designs, expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) and [their] open support to terrorist outfits”.

The resolve was expressed during a Corps Commanders Conference held at the GHQ.

“The forum was briefed on [the] national and regional security situation,” Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said in a statement.

A day earlier all the services chiefs and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee had also attended a briefing at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters and discussed security issues with special focus on the situation on the Line of Control and the Indian occupied Kashmir.

“Noting the Indian aggression, the forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits,” the DG ISPR said.

They also expressed satisfaction on continued reduction in incidents of violence across the country.

He said that the platform discussed the positive effects of the ongoing Afghan Peace Process along the Western Border and expressed determination to keep supporting the normalisation process through national institutions.

The conference also discussed to continue support to the government against the coronavirus, locust attacks, and anti-polio drive within the available resources.

“It was underlined that COVID-19 can only be fought as a ‘whole of nation approach’ wherein every individual will have to play a role to ensure success through observation of basic procedures and discipline,” the statement added.