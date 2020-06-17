Vowing new Syria campaign, US sanctions dozens including Assad wife

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s wife and dozens of others as it vowed a vast pressure campaign under a new law that has already rattled the war-torn nation’s economy. The Caesar Act, which took effect Wednesday, punishes under US law any company that works with Assad, casting a cloud over efforts to rebuild Syria. “We anticipate many more sanctions and we will not stop until Assad and his regime stop their needless, brutal war against the Syrian people,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, vowing a “sustained campaign of economic and political pressure.”

The first batch of designations target 39 people or entities, including Assad personally as well as his wife Asma — the first time she has been hit by US sanctions.

Under the law, any assets in the United States will be frozen. President Assad has been under US sanctions since he began to crush an uprising in 2011. Born in Britain to a cardiologist father and diplomat mother, Asma al-Assad is a former investment banker who had styled herself as a progressive reformer and modern face of the Assads. She announced in August that she had recovered from breast cancer. But Pompeo in his statement charged that Asma al-Assad, with the support of her husband and her own Akhras family, “has become one of Syria’s most notorious war profiteers.”

Effects felt in Syria

Syrian government-controlled areas this month saw rare protests over the skyrocketing cost of living. President Assad last week sacked his prime minister of four years.

On Wednesday, the central bank devalued the country’s pound after the currency depreciated for weeks on the black market in anticipation of the law.

Nonetheless, in its first batch of sanctions, the United States focused on Syrians and avoided targeting Russian companies — a step that could send further chills through the economy. The Treasury Department took action against companies involved in major property projects for post-war Syria including Marota City, a luxury residential complex, and Grand Town Tourist City, a development near the Damascus airport set to include an exclusive hotel and golf course.