NAB chairman holds meeting to review strategy regarding COVID-19

Honorable Mr Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB chaired a meeting at NAB Headquarters. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General, Operations, DG NAB Headquarters, DG Human Resource Development, DG Training and Research, DG Awareness and Prevention and other senior officers of NAB while Director Generals of all Regional Bureaus attended the meeting via video link. The participants of the meeting maintained six feet social distance among themselves.

The meeting reviewed already devised comprehensive strategy regarding COVID-19. The meeting was told that the entry of visitors had already been banned at NAB Headquarters and all Regional offices on the direction of Chairman NAB. The meeting decided to ensure the attendance of NAB prosecutors in different NAB cases in Honorable Accountability Courts, Honorable High Courts and Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan during lock down in various cities besides adopting strict precautionary measures of social distancing, frequent hand washing, use of sanitizer, gloves and masks, so that no case of NAB could be dismissed due to non prosecution or non appearance of NAB prosecutors.

The meeting decided to observe working hours of NAB offices from 9am to 3pm. The relevant DGs will reduce their staff by fifty percent in their respective offices and staff of over fifty years of age enduring different diseases will only be required in office in only urgent basis. Women staff members were allowed to work from their homes till further orders. Special checking of staff and others will be ensured at entry gate through thermal guns and attendance of officers/officials will be reduced by fifty percent on rotation basis.

The meeting decided to close official transport of NAB besides exempting the staff from biometric attendance till further orders. The meeting decided to ensure strict implementation of comprehensive strategy regarding COVID-19 policy besides frequent hand washing, use of sanitizer, gloves and masks. In lockdown areas, relevant DGs and concerned Directors will remain present at their respective stations. The screening of accused in NAB custody will be ensured from qualified doctors besides providing those best medical facilities and masks, gloves, sanitizers and other necessary equipments to protect them from COVID-19. The meeting suspended all meetings of NAB including open Ketcheries and other routine meetings till further orders. Relevant DGs and Directors will call their staff in only urgent nature of work. The meeting chaired by Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB expressed its firm resolve that through strict adoption of precautionary measures can only protect from COVID-19. The officers/officials should inform their relevant DGs if symptoms of corona virus appear so that immediate remedial measures should be taken on time. Use of intercom should be enhanced in NAB offices in order to avoid frequent meetings besides maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers, gloves and masks.

NAB officers/officials should not go to public places without any logical reason and maintain close contact with their DGs by telephone in order to dispose of official business without fail.