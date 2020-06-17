Rs 1.3 billion paid to media houses on Bilawal’s orders

On the directions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, an amount rupees of one billion and 300 million has been paid to the different media houses, including advertising agencies and newspapers, in last four months, whereas, payment in total 2.5 billion has been made to media houses by Information Department, Government of Sindh in the financial year of 2019-20.

This is revealed by the reliable sources and said that PPP Chairman has advised to the present Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah as he took the portfolio of Information second time, to get the process of payment of outstanding dues of media houses on the account of official advertisements released by the Directorate of Advertisement of the department so that sufferings and hardships media workers and journalists could be minimized.

The Minister further assigned the task of payment to the Secretary Information Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, who was posted a few months before, and Director Information Advertisement Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah. Sources confirmed that the Secretary Information further constituted a team under the supervision of Director Advertisement Syed Zulfiqar Shah for the completion of the assigned task of the payment to media houses. The team has further worked day and night to streamline the billing process and subsequently submitted the same to the Accountant General Sindh for further payment, which is recently made and the stated amount was disbursed.

Sources further said that the Minister Information has appreciated the Directorate of Advertisement team for the timely payment made to the media houses including newspapers and further requested media owners to release the salaries to their media personnel, who were facing difficulties for their butter and bread since last few of months.