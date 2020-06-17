Prof Jummani made IIUI vice president

Prof Nabi Bux Jummani has been given acting charge of Vice President (Admin, Finance and Planning) at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI). Prof Jummani is among the very few who have experience of successfully launching online and distance learning programmes.

He has been dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences for two consecutive terms. He is also part of high-powered HEC committees setting the direction for education, planning and research in the country. His appointment is being seen as a milestone achieved at this crucial juncture when the country is facing an higher education crisis, partly due to lack of visionary leaders at the helm of affairs.