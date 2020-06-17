Pakistan’s teenage pacer Naseem Shah all geared-up for England challenge

Teenage fast-bowling sensation Naseem Shah has warned England on Wednesday not to underestimate him in the upcoming Test series, saying it would be their “big loss” if they do. Shah has risen to phenomenal heights in international cricket since making his debut last year aged 16, and will be the key bowler in the three-Test series starting August 5. During December’s series against Sri Lanka, he became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, at age 16 years and 311 days. Naseem said that while he only knew the name of one England player — skipper Joe Root — from the Test squad, the team should not take him lightly. “If they treat me like a small kid, it will be their big loss,” Naseem told reporters during a teleconference. “Age doesn’t matter, it’s my bowling that matters — so they need to take me seriously.”

Pakistan are set to fly to England at the end of the month and will spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine before starting practice in “bio-secure” facilities. Naseem is likely to pair with Shaheen Shah Afridi, the 6-foot, 6-inch paceman who now plays for Pakistan in all three cricketing formats since making his debut in 2018. Naseem said that he was looking forward to make his first tour to England memorable with his performance.

“This is my first tour to England so I will try to make it memorable by performing well.” To a question, Naseem said Pakistan had experienced bowlers who were capable of dismissing the England batting lineup. He expressed his desire to be rated as one of the leading bowlers in international cricket. “I want to be among the top three bowlers in the world. Our bowling coach Waqar Younis is guiding me well. I will try to increase my speed but my focus is also on my line and length,” he said.