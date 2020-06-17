Shaheen Afridi is excited to prove himself in Tests in England

LAHORE: Pakistan’s young fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is eager to prove himself in Test cricket, following in the footsteps of legendary bowlers such as Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis as the Men in Green prepare for an unconventional tour to England. The 20-year-old stated that the players in the side had a good track record on England soil. “We are very hopeful regarding this series. We drew the series in 2016 and then put up great performances in the Champions Trophy. Our track record in England is good and we remain hopeful of a positive result,” Shaheen told reporters via teleconference on Wednesday. “I have been focusing more on doing well in Test cricket because then only you are regarded as a fine bowler… like Waqar bhai and Wasim bhai. They picked up so many wickets in the Tests. I am also aiming at doing the same and keep on performing for my team,” he said.

He also spoke about the team’s plan of action, bearing in mind the new rules and regulations. “Before us, West Indies will be taking on England and we will also keep a close eye on the series as to how they are working with the new rules. We have accepted all the protocols (put forward by the ICC) and will try to devise plans keeping them in mind,” he added. Pakistan are scheduled to take on England in three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), with the matches likely to take place between August 5 and September 1 in Manchester and Southampton.

Shaheen said Pakistan would have no problems competing behind closed doors during the upcoming Test series in England as they are used to playing their home matches before empty stadiums in the UAE. “For us playing before empty stadiums is nothing new as we have played before scarce crowds in the UAE and also before empty stadiums in some matches of the last Pakistan Super League,” he said. “So the atmosphere should not affect us and we aim to entertain the people watching the live matches at home.”

Shaheen said England had been a happy hunting ground for Pakistan and they have done well in the last two Test series and also won the ICC Champions Trophy. “England is always a challenging tour specially the Test matches but the good thing is we tend to enjoy playing there and doing well,” he said. Shaheen, who has played just eight Tests, 19 ODIs and 12 T20 internationals, didn’t think the young bowlers in the touring squad would face problems adjusting to the English conditions. The youngster also felt that the Pakistan squad now had a very strong and experienced management and support staff and the players would learn a lot from coaches like Misbah, Waqar, Younis and Mushtaq Ahmed.