Hindutva mindset behind India’s standoff with China over border issue: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said India’s Hindutva mindset and hegemonic designs were to be blamed for killing of 20 Indian soldiers in last night’s face-off with Chinese forces along the disputed Himalayan frontier.

“India whensoever will show stubbornness and Hindutva approach, the region will experience chaos and conflict,” the foreign minister said, responding to the deadliest clash between China and India in Laddakh region on Tuesday.

The foreign minister said India had turned a deaf ear to China’s repeated calls to resolve the issue with negotiations and continued illegal construction in the disputed area.

He said China had a principled stance that the 3,500 kilometre area between Tibet and Laddakh was a disputed territory.

“India’s attempt to occupy the land will be entirely unacceptable to China,” he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan was a peaceful country and desired peace and stability in the region.

“If India thinks, it can coerce Pakistan with its aggressive attitude, it is simply a wishful thinking,” he added.

He said India always rejected Pakistan’s offer for dialogue over all outstanding issues.