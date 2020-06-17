Pakistan categorically rejects Indian MEA’s statement: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan categorically rejects the irresponsible statement and baseless allegations made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in the matter relating to the involvement of Indian High Commission’s officials in “hit-and-run” incident and possession of fake currency. The MEA’s statement is a reprehensible attempt to distort facts and deny the culpability of these officials in criminal offences.

Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said that the two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Dwimu Brahma and Selvadas Paul, were over-speeding and crashed their car into a pedestrian on 15 June 2020. The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The officials attempted to flee from the scene; however, some passersby who witnessed the incident stopped them from fleeing and informed the Police. The police rushed to the scene and took the officials to the Police Station.

During the course of investigation, fake currency was also recovered from the afore-mentioned officials. After it was confirmed that the said officials were from the Indian High Commission, they were released and handed over to a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission.

FO Spokesperson said that the senior Indian diplomat was reminded that possession of fake currency and “hit-and-run” after an incident are serious offences. Such illegal actions and reckless conduct by the officials of the Indian High Commission are against the law and established diplomatic norms. He was also reminded of the Indian High Commission’s obligations to ensure that its members did not engage in illegal activities and adhered to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961.

The Indian MEA’s litany of baseless allegations is yet another attempt to malign Pakistan and a part of desperate efforts to divert attention from India’s state-terrorism in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K). The BJP government must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability, Added Spokesperson.