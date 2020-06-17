BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal decides to quit PTI’s coalition government

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government appeared to be caught off-guard on Wednesday as the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), one of the eight political parties who either support the federal government or are part of the coalition, announced to end its alliance with the ruling party.

“Today, I announce in Parliament [the BNP-M’s] separation from PTI’s [ruling] alliance,” Mengal said while addressing the National Assembly.

However, the lawmaker clarified that his party will continue to be part of the National Assembly and keep talking about Balochistan’s issues.

Mengal reminded the House that his party had two agreements with the ruling party, adding that it was the Imran Khan-led party which had come to him for an alliance, not the BNP-M which went to Bani Gala — the personal residence of PM Imran Khan.

According to sources, matters related to the six points agenda and demands of the BNP-M were discussed.

Federal Minister for Defense Pervaiz Khattak, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and member National Assembly from Balochistan Khan Muhammad Jamali attended the meeting from government side.

BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, Secretary General Dr Jahanzaib Jamaldini, Central Secretary Information and MNA Agha Hassan Baloch and Hashim Notezai represented BNP-M.