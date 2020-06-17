KP government to reopen tourism industry with SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govern­ment amid the increasing threat of Covid-19 has approved reopen­ing of the tourism sector under the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan also announced the reopening of tourism industry and allowed all overseas Pakistanis to return home after the National Coordination Committee gave the go-ahead to self-quarantine policy for Covid-19 patients among them.

The decisions to further ease the restrictions were taken at the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.