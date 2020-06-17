Streets in Melbourne named after Pakistani cricketers

The streets in an Australian city has been named after Pakistani renowned cricketers.

Australia has found an exceptionally creative way to attract potential customers into the locality. The country has named such streets and areas after some famous Pakistani cricketers. This news was shared by Geoffrey Shaw, Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan.

Great to see Australian streets named after Pakistani #cricket legends Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar. A sign of enduring 🇦🇺🇵🇰 Australia-Pakistan friendship and the power of our sporting ties https://t.co/Hd1EoKxbkS pic.twitter.com/ZUFKRpcPHQ — Dr Geoffrey Shaw (@AusHCPak) June 15, 2020

The streets covered an array of legendary cricketers with names such as Akram Way, Hadlee Street, Tendulkar Drive, Akhtar Avenue, Inzamam Street, Kohli Crescent, Sobers Drive and Dev Terrace.

City of Melton Mayor Cr Lara Carli was happy with the overwhelming response to the initiative.

“Street names in our City are usually submitted by developers and approved by Council if they meet Office of Geographic Names guidelines.

“It seems these cricket-themed names are already popular with cricket fans in our community and beyond.

The housing estate is located in the western suburb of Rockbank. The developer of the premise states, that naming the streets after renowned cricketers has had a positive impact. A lot of interested buyers are inquiring about the housing estate and prices have sky rocketed.