India’s aggressive posture will destroy regional peace: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said India’s Hindutva agenda and intransigence will destroy peace and security in the region.

In a statement, the foreign minister said China made utmost efforts to resolve the border issue peacefully, but India continued construction in the disputed territory, rejecting China’s concerns.

The minister said India’s intransigence led to a brief altercation on May 9 which turned into a bloody clash. He said the killing of over 20 Indian troops is an unusual incident that occurred due to the Hindutva philosophy of the Indian government.

He said China has a principled stance. He said 3500-kilometer long area of Tibet and Ladakh is a disputed territory between China and India, and if India thinks that it will be able to occupy it, it will not be acceptable for China.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has rejected India’s unilateral steps on August 5 last year and China has raised objections over them.

He said if India believes that its aggressive posture will influence anyone, it is mistaken. He said we offered to resolve all issues with India through dialogue, but it was not responded.