Sindh govt to present budget 2020-21 today

The Sindh government will present the annual provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 today.

The budget session of the Sindh Assembly will begin at 2 pm in Karachi. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will present the provincial budget with a total outlay of over Rs 1200 billion.

Special arrangements have been made in the Sindh Assembly in the wake of coronavirus situations while a large number of members will attend the meeting online.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah presided over a cabinet session at the CM House today to review budget recommendations.

In the meeting, the cabinet gave approval for raising the salaries of government employees by 10 %, according to the provincial government spokesperson.

Among other recommendations in the budget documents, Rs5 billion have been allocated to deal with the pandemic measures.

The recommendations also included the allocation of Rs7.2 billion for Malir Expressway and Rs1.86 billion for Karachi-Thatta double-track road.

Earlier, Mr Shah said water and sanitation sector, poverty reduction, development of social sector and revival of provincial economy would be given top priorities in the upcoming budget.

However, he said, instead of launching new schemes focus would be on completion of ongoing schemes.

Mr Shah said that after coronavirus, locust swarm attack was a standing threat to the agro-economy of the province. “This threat may cause food security issues in the province,” he said.