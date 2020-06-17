Daily Times

Justice yet to be served- 17th June marked six years of Model Town tragedy

On June 17, 2014, a violent clash took place between Punjab Police and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) activists as the police’s anti-encroachment squad launched an operation to remove barricades from the roads leading to the residence of PAT founder Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri. The incident is often termed as the “Model Town Massacre” that resulted in the death of several PAT workers along with hundreds wounded. PAT leaders claimed that they had showed a court order to police officials that stated the need of security issuance due to terrorism.

The Model Town tragedy made headlines across the world and the PML-N government was criticized and exposed for following a vested political agenda.

Later on, a commission was made under the supervision of a LHC serving judge. The commission submitted its report but the PML-N led government did not publish it. Ultimately, the Punjab government, at the behest of the LHC, had made the report of the Model Town incident public on December 5, 2017.

Pakistani cyber space took a jibe at previous and sitting government for not providing justice to the victims of the tragedy.

 

