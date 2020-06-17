Alcoholic monkey sentenced to life imprisonment in India

A monkey who bit 250 people in Mirzapur Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to life imprisonment in India.

According to reports from Indian media, a six-year-old monkey was accused of killing one person and biting 250 people.

The monkey named ‘Kalua’ is a native of Mirzapur and was a pet of a local occultist, a person who believes in the supernatural. He was reportedly giving the monkey alcohol on a daily basis.

The monkey was captured by the zoo and forest teams with great difficulty and was brought to the Kanpur zoo. The zoo doctor Mohammed Nasir said, “We kept him in isolation for some months and then shifted him to a separate cage. There has been no change in his behaviour and he remains as aggressive as he was. It has been three years since he was brought here, but now it has been decided that he will remain in captivity all his life.”

Since he poses a lot of danger to people, he will spend his life imprisoned and sadly, without alcohol.