Justice Isa requests SC to allow his wife testify in court

Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa in which he has declared that the presidential reference against him is based on illegal intent.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Gulzar Ahmed. During the hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa requested the court to allow his wife to present her stance in the court via video link as his wife is not willing to tell anything to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Dr Farogh Naseem – the federal government’s counsel – welcomed her decision to disclose the source regarding the purchase of properties, adding that he has no personal issues with Justice Isa and his family.

Justice Isa maintained that his wife was also concerned as to why the Supreme Court Judicial Council did not ask her about the properties.

The bench, comprising of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, asked Justice Isa to submit a written application regarding his wife’s offer.

The court will latter issue a written order.