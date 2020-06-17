China moves its forces to border areas along India, urges India to restrain

In an event that Chinese experts call the most severe situation China and India have experienced along the border in decades, a fatal physical clash broke out on Monday between the two countries’ border defense troops in the Galwan Valley.

The clash took place after Indian troops crossed the border to conduct illegal activities and launched provocative attacks against Chinese personnel, leading to physical self-defense measures from Chinese troops that reportedly caused the deaths of one Indian Army colonel and two soldiers.

Breaking their promises, Indian troops had again crossed the line of actual control in the Galwan Valley region on Monday evening and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe physical clashes, causing casualties, said Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command, on Tuesday.

Notably, Chinese PLA Rocket Force conducted maneuvering and live-fire missile launch drills which aim to improve the troops’ capibilities.

Hundreds of military vehicles were seen in a recent drill conducted by China’s PLA Western Theater Command. The drill aims to improve the troops’ rapid maneuvering capability, according to a Friday video released by https://t.co/0E1CGDiSop, a website under the PLA. pic.twitter.com/aRwttCkmMa — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 17, 2020

WATCH: Chinese PLA Rocket Force conducts maneuvering and live-fire missile launch drills (Video: PLA Rocket Force) pic.twitter.com/KzohtLV2K2 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 17, 2020

China has always maintained sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region, and the words of Indian border defense troops are inconsistent and seriously violate the agreements both countries have reached, seriously infringe upon the consensus made in the army commander-level talks and seriously harm the relations of the two militaries and the sentiment of the people in both nations, Zhang said.

India should strictly restrain its frontline troops, stop all provocative actions, meet the Chinese side halfway and return to the correct path of solving disputes via dialogue, Zhang said.

China and India are in close communication on resolving relevant issues through both diplomatic and military channels, Chinese Foreign Minsitry spokesperson said on Wednesday on the recent border conflicts between the two countries.

The incident was very clear, as it happened on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the responsibility did not rest with China, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at the regular press briefing.