Rangers, Customs seize smuggled items worth millions of rupees

The Sindh Rangers and the Pakistan Customs on Wednesday seized smuggled items worth millions of rupees.

According to a Rangers spokesman, the Rangers conducted an intelligence-based raid with the assistance of the Customs in an area which is on the border of Sindh and Balochistan. Non-custom paid items, including betel nuts, were confiscated during the raid, he said.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that Rangers and Customs personnel conducted an intelligence-based raid in an area of Hathango located in the district of Khapro and seized non-customs paid items, including gutka worth 5 crores 58 lacs and 47 thousand.

The details are as follow:

34310 packets of Gold gutka

23656 packets of Adaab gutka

2100 packets of Safina gutka