‘Neelam Ghar’ host Tariq Aziz passes away in Lahore

Lahore: Famed Pakistani TV host, film actor and politician Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore on Wednesday. He was 70.

Tariq Aziz was the host of PTV’s famous quiz show ‘Neelam Ghar’.

He began his professional career from Radio Pakistan and was one of the most recognisable voices on radio.

A renowned poet, Aziz was also a former parliamentarian and a respected poet. His hosting skills on the show ‘Neelam Ghar’ made him a household name in Pakistan over the past four decades in the country.

“I spoke to him over the phone a few days ago, I was worried for him as he had been ill for quite a long while,” said Mustansir Hussain Tarar, speaking to a private source. “He sounded a bit depressed. I told him if it were not for the COVID-19 and other problems, I would have visited you,” he added.

Praising Aziz’s versatility, Tarar said that he was the “biggest star of PTV”, adding that he had shown his talents as a compare, as an actor and as a poet.