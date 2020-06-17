Disturbing projections

It is pretty much understood now that Pakistan’s coronavirus cases as well as deaths are going to rise sharply over the next few months. The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) expects the number, presently above 151,000, to double by the end of the month and reach something like 1.2 million by the end of July, just when the nation will want to be out and about for Eid shopping yet again. Estimates revealed by London’s Imperial College, which is modelling worst case scenario for countries around the world, suggest that Pakistan could well record a total of 2.2 million Covid19-related deaths by this time next year.

These are hair-raising numbers and no doubt based on the best techniques of data analytics available anywhere, but they also highlight the limitation of predictive analysis in times like the present, when the threat is so unprecedented and unpredictable that accurate analysis becomes rather difficult. Take the example of Pakistan. There is simply no way of knowing just how the government’s approach of implementing selective lockdowns is going to turn out. You could factor shutting down some areas into some models, but they don’t tell what’s to happen if even a few infected people still mingle with others and cause the disease to spread exponentially to hundreds even thousands of other people. Even the slightest departure from what the model expects can make the end result different by millions of people.

Still, these data trends are very instructive indicators about how governments should behave in such times. And the government of Pakistan should take them very seriously, especially since it has decided to implement the controversial policy of selective lockdown. It should, for example, do something about all the confusion and uncertainty this decision is causing even as selected locations in certain cities implement the shutdown. It has already caused people to rush to stores to stock up, violating social distancing rules in the process as usual, which could have a telling effect on the number of cases that comes out after two weeks. That would also interfere with accurately analysing the effect of the lockdown. So the least the government can do is make sure its own policy is implemented without much of a fuss or confusion. That would require sending crystal clear messages to the people at all times. Also, there should be regular updates about the position of hospitals as the national tally rises. Already, out of fear of not being treated well at hospitals, many infected people are opting to stay at home even when they are not doing too well, which only spreads the infection within homes and families. The government needs to improve its communication with the masses, for the success of its own plan and the correct projection of estimates. *