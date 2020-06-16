Bina Khan Salon closes amid pandemic

Karachi-based makeup artist, Bina Khan, has decided to close her salon amid the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Khan said that there was no reason to stay open and risk the lives of her staff and customers over a non-essential service.

“All this month I was reminded of this moment in one of my favourite films, You’ve Got Mail, where Kathleen closes her store at last and leaves behind this farewell sign for the community that her little shop created. So it seemed fitting to leave the same sign for you as well, my dear, beloved, salon family,” she said.

According to Bina, the world is not going to be safe for close contact work any time soon. “And the services we provide are not essential services, not from anywhere…I will not help create chain upon chain of infection, I cannot reconcile it with my conscience. So….we close,” she said. “I have been in touch with my brides and we are starting the long process of returning their advances. No running seasonal business expects to suddenly have to return 6 months of their revenue, and it will be a struggle to achieve this.”

The makeup guru added that she was not afraid of hard work and hopes to refunds everyone. But I am not afraid of hard work, so I hope to get to everybody soon with refunds.

She hopes that by the end of the year she can return to getting her brides ready “but we will need to revisit the situation in a few months to be sure it is safe”.