Twitter roasts Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar after actor’s death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has led to a barrage of criticisms for two Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar.

Alia and Karan have been trending on Twitter since Monday and a section of the internet has called out the ‘elite club of Bollywood’ for their ‘fake condolence messages’.

Twitter is extremely furious and has dug out an old episode of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffeewith Karan’ where Alia, on being asked to rate Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, had said, “Sushant Singh Rajput, who?”

On their condolence messages for Sushant, netizens pointed out how these celebs, who once criticised the actor, are now ‘suddenly so concerned about him’.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on Sunday. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

While Karan Johar “blamed” himself for not being in touch with Sushant. Twitter has blasted the duo with strongly-worded tweets.

Sushant starred in only one film by Karan Johar, which was his last too – ‘Drive’ – which released on Netflix.

He was the star of films such as ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’.

Sushant’s last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of family members and a few Bollywood stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, KritiSanon, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya, Vivek Oberoi and Mukesh Chhabra.