Fans go overboard on Disha and Aaditya Thackeray’s friendly banter

Disha Patani and Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray have always been a topic of discussion on social media.

And it all started last year. The duo had grabbed eyeballs when Disha and Aaditya were spotted hanging out together. They were papped outside a suburban restaurant.

And now, Disha and Aaditya again became social media’s hot trending topic on Sunday. The two share their birthday. On Saturday, June 13, the Yuva Sena chief turned 30 and Patani clocked 28 years. Disha wished him on social media and wrote, “Stay the amazing you and keep shining.”

Replying to Disha’s tweet, Aaditya wrote, “One of those few people who I can say same to you on June 13 for a birthday wish. Keep shining and rising.” Their social media banter led to several memes and some even referred to them as dada and vahini, but Patani maintains he’s just a buddy.

Last year, at a press conference, Aaditya had blushed and folded his hands when the media persons asked him on his and Patani’s birthday if he would dine at home or elsewhere. A blushing Aaditya Thackeray folded his hands, had a coy smile and said, “I will dine at Matoshri (his Kalanagar home) tonight.” He refused to talk more.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani had informed a section of media that she does not choose friends based on gender. “Can’t I go out with a friend for lunch or dinner? Whoever I go out with are my friends. Everyone has male and female friends.”

Disha Patani on Saturday celebrated her 28th birthday with her close friend Tiger Shroff and his family, who surprised the diva with a ‘special Naturo Uzumaki’ themed birthday cake. The ‘Malang’ actor took to Instagram to share all the details of her lockdown birthday celebrations with her fans. Patani, who is a huge fan of Anime character Naruto Uzumaki, posted a picture of her birthday cake that had a photograph of the character on its surface.

Disha’s rumoured beau/best friend Tiger Shroff, too, had the cutest birthday wishes for the actress. Tiger took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of Disha Patani dancing goofily, and fans were so in love with her moves!