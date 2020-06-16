Raveena reveals the dark side of Bollywood; says mean girl gangs and camps exist

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. From Dharmendra to Koena Mitra, many celebrities have shared their side of the glamorous industry.

After Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani and others, Raveena Tandon revealed the dark side of the showbiz. The actress shared a series of tweets and people can’t stop adding their side of the journey too.

Raveena Tandon has often shared her bubbly avatar on social media, but after the actor’s demise, many have given a sneak peek into the other world of Bollywood. Raveena has time and again spoke about the good as well as a harsh reality of being successful and ambitious.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon has featured in the motivational song “Guzar Jayega” along with Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities. The soulful number aims at spreading positivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing the video on her Instagram, Raveena wrote: “#guzarjayega is a collective effort of so many artist and personalities, to stand together with the frontline worriers in these testing times.”

Speaking of Raveena’s upcoming projects, she will be soon seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”. She will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar’s Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms’ Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant’s Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan.