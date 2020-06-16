34 Indian soldiers missing after clash with China

After a violent confrontation between the armies of India and China in the Galwan Valley last night, “thirty-four Indian soldiers are also missing – believed to either be dead or captured,” reported the Telegraph, quoting unnamed senior Indian Army sources.

The report titled, ‘Three Indian soldiers killed in hand-to-hand fighting on Chinese border’ says that the development has not been confirmed by the government yet.

However, the army confirmed that in the “violent face-off” an Indian officer and two army men were killed.

Apparently, a fight with guns did not take place, and the soldiers instead, fought with hands and other weapons. An Indian Army source quoted the news to the Telegraph. This means that the news does indeed hold weight.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” an official statement said.

Chinese Foreign Minister, who was also the Ex-Ambassador to Pakistan, Lijian Zhao on the issue said: “India troops crossed the borderline twice on Monday provoking and attacking Chinese personnel resulting in a serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides.”

Furthermore, Zhao added that: “India troops crossed the borderline twice on Monday provoking and attacking Chinese personnel resulting in a serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides.”