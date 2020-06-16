SOPs issued for Orange Line Metro train

Preparation of SOPs to run Orange Line Metro train in view of Corona virus Narunco International Regional Manager Lee Chen, Director Ahsan Fayyaz Meets Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Capt (R) Muhammad Usman Detailed discussion on SOPs for training of staff operating the Orange Line Metro trainLi Chen also requested that detailed SOPS be prepared for the four-month training. Li Chen also requested that detailed SOPS be prepared for the four-month training All trains are equipped with modern technology, it is not impossible to run a train without training.Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care directs to convene special meeting of Technical Working GroupOrange Line Metro Train is an important project, training of staff to run the train is of utmost importance. Detailed SOPs will be issued for staff training.Coronavirus prevention is top priority, SOPs will do everything possible to help implement sectors.