SOPs issued for Orange Line Metro train

Preparation of SOPs to run Orange Line Metro train in view of Corona virus

Narunco ​​International Regional Manager Lee Chen, Director Ahsan Fayyaz Meets Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Capt (R) Muhammad Usman

Detailed discussion on SOPs for training of staff operating the Orange Line Metro train

Li Chen also requested that detailed SOPS be prepared for the four-month training.

All trains are equipped with modern technology, it is not impossible to run a train without training.Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care directs to convene special meeting of Technical Working Group

Orange Line Metro Train is an important project, training of staff to run the train is of utmost importance. Detailed SOPs will be issued for staff training.Coronavirus prevention is top priority, SOPs will do everything possible to help implement sectors.