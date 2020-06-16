Profiteers in oxygen cylinders and other medical items to face strict action

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Strict action directed the authorities concerned to remain highly vigilant against profiteers, strict action to be taken against profiteers who blackmailing oxygen cylinders and other medical items on Tuesday.

The Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care recommended the enactment of Section 144 against profiteers.

Capt (R) Muhammad Usman sent a summary to the Home Department Section 144 has been recommended for oxygen cylinders and medical supplies profiteers across the province.

The Secretary Primary and Secondary Health also recommended stern action against profiteers and hoarders.

Patients face severe difficulties with the storage of oxygen cylinders. Request in summary.

The failure of the oxygen cylinder could cause the government difficulties in treating the coronavirus.

Summary sent to Additional Chief Secretary Home, soon action expected.