COVID-19 count in Punjab crosses 55000

In Punjab, 1740 new cases of Corona virus have been reported, bringing the number to 55,878. Spokesperson for Primary and Secondary Health Care

816 cases were reported in Lahore, 1 in Kasur, 20 in Sheikhupura, 54 in Sialkot, 218 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jhelum and 28 in Gujranwala. Interpreter

Gujarat 47, Hafizabad 3, Mandi Bahauddin 1, Multan 113, Muzaffargarh 11, Vehari 5, Faisalabad 81, Chiniot 4, Attock, 83 Toba 17 and Rahim Yar Khan 24 cases were reported.

There are 17 cases in Sargodha, 10 in Mianwali, 1 in Chakwal 1, 8 in Khushab, 9 in Bahawalnagar, 45 in Bahawalpur, 10 in Lodhran, 10 in DG Khan, 16 in Layyah, 10 in Okara, 7 in Khanewal, 34 in Sahiwal, 2 in Pakpattan and 14 in Rajanpur.

There have been 50 more deaths from the corona virus, bringing the total to 1,081.

So far 366,435 have been tested. Number of recovered patients from the corona virus has risen to 17,730.

The public is requested to take precautionary measures to protect themselves. Contact 1033 immediately if symptoms of corona virus appear