North Korea blows up liaison office just inside its border with the South

In a dramatic display of antagonism toward South Korea, North Korea on Tuesday blew up a liaison office built with much fanfare two years ago near the border between the rival states, following days of increasingly barbed rhetoric and threats against the South.

The South Korean military said it confirmed the building had been destroyed with an explosion at 2:49 p.m. A column of billowing smoke was visible and an explosion was heard across the border from Kaesong, the North Korean border town where the four-story liaison building was set up in 2018.

Dramatic video from South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense showing North Korea blowing up the liaison office with South Koreahttps://t.co/HIMAMG16uE pic.twitter.com/Vn6CCbG9tZ — Victoria Kim (@vicjkim) June 16, 2020

North Korea had earlier threatened to demolish the office as it stepped up its fiery rhetoric over Seoul’s failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border. Some experts say North Korea is expressing its frustration because Seoul is unable to resume joint economic projects due to U.S.-led sanctions.

On Saturday night, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korea’s leader, warned that Seoul will soon witness “a tragic scene of the useless North-South liaison office (in North Korea) being completely collapsed.” She also said she would leave to North Korea’s military the right to take the next step of retaliation against South Korea.