On Sunday, Bollywood woke up to another tragic news as the young actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away due to suicide.

People have been discussing depression and the nepotism that persists in the industry which leads many talented actors to struggle hard to gain fame and recognition for their work but Bollywood is not always that welcoming especially when the actors do not belong to a film background.

Sushant Singh Rajput, the 34-year-old actor, had made a mark for himself in a short span of time in the industry. The death of the actor has sparked conversation regarding mental health and nepotism in social media. As per many reports, many producers and filmmakers in Bollywood were aware of the struggles Sushant was facing in his professional and personal life. Despite that, none of them came for his help.

While celebrities, filmmakers, and actors from the film industry call for introspection, the social media users have decided that it was Bollywood that killed the actor.

Twitter is reminding the fraternity of its treatment of the actor in the past.

Says a guy who destroyed Vivek Oberoi’s career, hasn’t accepted his apology to date, hasn’t accepted Arijit Singh’s apology either. Wasn’t on talking terms with Rishi Kapoor & didn’t bother to visit him even once.

This tweet looks like a formality. https://t.co/VJyiJTF2a8 — Shraddha Sethi (@ShraddhaSethi1) June 14, 2020

U criminal destroyed the career of Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi, Arjit Singh and many more & u also banned Sushant from his productions.

Here is Arjit singh post some years ago. https://t.co/hVV5zuQkiJ pic.twitter.com/Tnc3pegLb2 — .R🐭 (@NtrArya) June 15, 2020

Everyone is talking indirectly about movie mafia & its gang, but nobody has courage to take strong stand against them(except kanagna), how many more lives they want to destroy? If you guys won’t speak they will continue their meanness. #Nepotism#KaranJohar #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/hqEfbaCBfA — Ravi J Patel (@ravipatel1108) June 15, 2020

Honestly speaking, reading the so-called’ condolences of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh just boils my blood to to an extent that I can’t express. Alia, who made fun of him earlier, DEepika and Ranveer not inviting them to their wedding — Kashmeera Murthy (@Kashmeerawrites) June 14, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has slammed Bollywood and the media for the way they have handled Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. She expressed disappointment that the aforementioned sections has projected Sushant’s ‘weak mind’ as the reason for his death.

She took the reference of a viral post in which Sushant had requested one of his fans to watch his movie. She added that despite Sushant’s impressive track record, he did not have awards or acknowledgments to show for, unlike the other star-kids.

Without having any godfather support or a shadow of nepotism, Sushant Singh Rajput carved his own talent and excelled at it by being in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh was taking treatment for depression. If reports are to be believed, he had a fallout with Aditya Chopra, which whom he had signed a multi-million deal. It is said that he felt sidelined, and hence, he walked away from a rather lucrative contract after doing only two films Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshi. He was also upset after YRF backed out of Shekhar Kapur’s Paani, his ambitious project on which he worked for months.

Dear Sushant, there was so much more you had to offer. Perhaps the world was not up to your beliefs.. you should not have gone like this …but then you were an old wise soul in a restless young body. Often the heavens cannot handle that .. pic.twitter.com/OJG4IzotRk — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 14, 2020 Listen, we all know that u guys care for know one. What have u achieved in your whole life? Wait! Is that an achievement to be a daughter of a celebrity. Why don’t you all clearly announce that u won’t let a newcomer live??#SonamKapoor U don’t even know the S of Struggle. https://t.co/4qXmPrOvJc — Chitraansh Saxena (@Chitraansh_) June 16, 2020

Former Member of Parliament Sanjay Nirupam revealed in a tweet that despite the massive success of Chhichhore, Sushant lost 7 films in six months. He also slammed the ruthlessness of the industry.

The actor passed away due to suicide on the 14th of June 2020. He was found hanging in his bedroom on Sunday morning which has left the world of Bollywood shocked. Sushant’s last theatrical release Chhichore garnered over 150 crores in the box office. The actor’s next release that is going to be his last one, Dil Bechara, is slated to release on an online platform.