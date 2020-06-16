Daily Times

France eulogizes ‘Made in Pakistan’ face masks

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday that French newspaper has lauded the quality reusable face masks, bearing the tag of ‘Made in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry Tweeted that Pakistan has already got orders of PPEs exports upto $100 million and it is expected to reach upto $500 million in future.

Pakistan’s in time response to cater the French residents’ demand of face masks was widely obliged by the health authorities and local media.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry also said that the first-ever locally developed testing kits for coronavirus detection has been approved in Pakistan by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). He announced this via a tweet. National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), one of the top universities of Pakistan developed the kits.

 

