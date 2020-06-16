The story of Osiris and Isis started from the beginning of the ancient Egyptian civilization, Osiris held the position of the ruler of Egypt next to his Wife Isis goddess of motherhood & healing. He was totally responsible for everything like the creation of law, religious instruction, culture and anything surrounding agriculture.

His brother Seth “God of the Desert” became highly jealous of his power and glory so he came up with a plan to kill him which involved a beautiful chest.

During the time that Osiris ruled over the two kingdoms, his consort was his sister Isis and together, the two of them reigned over a golden age of peace and prosperity and enjoyed the claim of all the gods.

Osiris’s younger brother, Seth, grew jealous of Osiris and murdered him. After killing Osiris, Seth dismembered Osiris’s body, and he scattered the pieces of Osiris’s body over the face of the earth.

With Osiris dead, Seth assumed the rule of the two kingdoms with his consort and sister Nephthys. At the same time that Seth begins his rule, his sister Isis went into deep mourning over her lost husband. She wept day and night in her grief and, finally, Nephthys, her sister and the wife of Seth, agreed to help find Osiris.

The sister goddesses searched throughout the two kingdoms of Egypt for the pieces of Osiris’s body. Eventually, they apparently were able to find almost all of the 14 pieces of the body of Osiris, and they reassembled it at Abydos, which was the site of the gods’ primary shrine.

Once Osiris’s body had been reassembled—through her power of magic and through the power of her erotic love—Isis was able to revive Osiris, although not entirely. Isis was able to revive Osiris sufficiently that she was able to conceive a son, the god Horus. After engendering the son who would eventually avenge his death, Osiris departed his earthly domain and entered the underworld—where thereafter, he ruled as king of the dead.