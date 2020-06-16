Hummingbirds can perceive colours that the human eye cannot, thanks to the addition of an extra cone in the hummingbird’s eye that we don’t possess, new research reveals. The findings, demonstrated in experiments with wild broad-tailed hummingbirds (Selasphorus platycercus) in Colorado, suggest that the ability to discriminate non-spectral colours (including ultraviolet wavelengths) could play a vital role in behaviours including mating, feeding, and evading predators. Birds’ four color cones theoretically let them discriminate a broader range of colors, including the ultraviolet spectrum, which includes colors such as UV-green and UV-red. But so far, researchers have made few investigations into what birds can actually see.The researchers used a sugar solution as a reward. For example, they tested hummingbirds to see if they could tell the difference between a green light and green light combined with UV light, based on whether they could access the reward. Humans can’t see UV light, but birds can. By combining spectral light with UV, researchers proved that birds can differentiate between those colors. This means that when the birds look at objects we can see as spectral light, they are likely seeing many more colors because that fourth cone gives the ability to see more color combinations.In a separate analysis from the vision experiments, the same researchers looked at 965 bird plumage specimens and 2,350 plant samples. They discovered that 30 percent of plumage and 35 percent of plant colors are actually nonspectral — making the ability to distinguish these colors responsible for a significant amount of hummingbirds’ vision.